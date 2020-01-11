Commisso: “Complimenti al Cagliari, Vlahovic unica nota positiva”

“Congratulazioni al Cagliari per la bella partita e anche a Simeone per prestazione e goal. Ancora una volta abbiamo fatto un primo tempo non giocando bene e la squadra non mi è piaciuta. Sono molto rattristato per i nostri tifosi che anche qui a Cagliari ci sono stati sempre vicini.

Almeno una nota positiva in questa brutta giornata grazie ai primi due goal di Vlahovic in serie A, bravo!”

_______________________________________

“Congratulations to Cagliari for their great game today, and also to Giovanni Simeone for his goal and performance. Once again we didn’t do well in the first half, I didn’t like the team’s approach to the game. I am very disappointed for our fans who were with us also at Cagliari, like they always are. At least one positive note on this sad day, as Dusan Vlahovic scored his first 2 Serie A goals – well done!”