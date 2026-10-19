Comunicato Societario: Damien Comolli è il nuovo Presidente e AD del Pisa Sporting Club

Il Pisa Sporting Club è lieto di annunciare la nomina di Damien Comolli a Presidente e Amministratore Delegato del Club. Contestualmente Damien Comolli entrerà a far parte del Consiglio di Amministrazione.

Questo è il commento di Alexander Knaster, azionista di maggioranza del Club

“Dopo diverse stagioni durante le quali abbiamo assistito a significativi miglioramenti in tutte le aree del Club, ritengo che sia arrivato il momento per il Pisa SC di entrare in una nuova fase di crescita e sviluppo. Sono convinto che questo possa avvenire sotto la guida di Damien, che porta con sé una grande esperienza e una profonda conoscenza del calcio, sia dentro che fuori dal campo. Damien entra a far parte del Pisa SC con un contratto iniziale di tre anni. Vorrei cogliere questa occasione per ringraziare Giuseppe Corrado e Giovanni Corrado, che hanno dato tantissimo al Club e sono stati il cuore e l’anima del Pisa SC negli ultimi dieci anni. Il loro contributo è profondamente apprezzato dal Club, dai suoi dipendenti, dai giocatori e dai tifosi. Personalmente, sono loro molto grato per tutto ciò che hanno fatto, e resteremo sempre amici”.

Il saluto di Giuseppe Corrado e Giovanni Corrado

“Dieci anni rappresentano un’era. Il Pisa Sporting Club rimarrà sempre una parte fondamentale delle nostre vite. Desideriamo quindi ringraziare tutti i collaboratori e la gente di Pisa per la disponibilità dimostrata e per l’affetto che ci hanno riservato. Un ringraziamento speciale ad Alex Knaster per il sostegno e l’amicizia dimostrati dopo la fase iniziale del progetto, avviata insieme a Enzo Ricci. Auguriamo al Pisa di proseguire con successo lo straordinario percorso di crescita intrapreso nel corso di questi dieci anni”.

Le prime parole del nuovo Presidente e Amministratore Delegato, Damien Comolli:

“Sono molto felice di entrare a far parte del Pisa SC come Presidente e Amministratore Delegato. Sotto la proprietà di Alexander Knaster, il Club ha compiuto progressi davvero significativi. Questo dimostra che il Pisa SC è un Club stimolante in cui entrare, con un potenziale di crescita decisamente importante, a partire dalla propria organizzazione e dalla realizzazione di un nuovo centro sportivo all’avanguardia. Non vedo l’ora di contribuire, sotto ogni aspetto, al prossimo capitolo del percorso di sviluppo del Club. Forza Pisa!”

Pisa Sporting Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Damien Comolli as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Damien will also be joining the Club’s Board.

Pisa Shareholder Alexander Knaster said:

“After several seasons during which we have seen significant improvements throughout the club, I feel that the time has come for Pisa SC to enter a new phase of its growth and development and I am convinced this can happen under the leadership of Damien who brings a depth of experience and knowledge both on and off the pitch. Damien joins Pisa SC on an initial three-year contract. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Giuseppe and Giovanni Corrado who have given so much to the Club and have been the heart and soul of Pisa SC over the last 10 years. This is greatly appreciated by the Club, its employees, players, and fans. I am personally very grateful to them for everything they have done and we will always remain friends“.

Giuseppe Corrado and Giovanni Corrado:

“Ten years represent an era. Pisa Sporting Club will always remain a fundamental part of our lives.We would therefore like to thank all the staff and the people of Pisa for their support and for the affection they have shown us. A special thanks to Alex Knaster for his support and friendship following the initial phase of the project, which began with Enzo Ricci. We wish Pisa continued success on the remarkable ten-year journey of growth it has embarked on“.

Damien Comolli:

“I am very pleased to join Pisa SC as President and Chief Executive Officer. Under the ownership of Alex Knaster the club has made very impressive progress. It shows Pisa SC is an exciting club to join as it definitely has very significant potential for growth, starting with its organisation and a state of the art new training facility. I am looking forward to contributing in every aspect to the next chapter of the Club’s developments. Forza Pisa!“.

<p>The post Comunicato Societario: Damien Comolli è il nuovo Presidente e AD del Pisa Sporting Club first appeared on Pisa Sporting Club.</p>