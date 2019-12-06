Dove ordinare il Cialis in Italia
Date ed orari del girone di ritorno degli azzurri

La Lega Pro ha ufficializzato date ed orari di tutte le gare di Serie C del girone di ritorno. 

CARRARESE – PONTEDERA
Sabato 22 dicembre ore 17.30

ALESSANDRIA – CARRARESE 
Domenica 11 gennaio Ore 15.00 

CARRARESE – ROBUR SIENA
Domenica 19 gennaio ore 17.30 

PISTOIESE – CARRARESE 
Sabato 25 gennaio ore 20.45 

CARRARESE – GIANA ERMINIO
Domenica 2 febbraio ore 15:00

OLBIA – CARRARESE
Domenica 9 febbraio ore 15:00

CARRARESE – RENATE
Lunedì 17 febbraio ore 20.45

CARRARESE – GOZZANO
Domenica 23 febbraio ore 17.30

PERGOLETTESE – CARRARESE
Mercoledì 26 febbraio ore 18.30

CARRARESE – NOVARA
Domenica 1 marzo ore 17.30

COMO – CARRARESE
Domenica 8 marzo ore 15.00

CARRARESE – PRO PATRIA
Domenica 15 marzo ore 17.30

LECCO – CARRARESE
Domenica 22 marzo ore 15.00

CARRARESE – MONZA
Mercoledì 25 marzo ore 20.45

AREZZO – CARRARESE
Domenica 29 marzo ore 17.30

CARRARESE – ALBINOLEFFE
Domenica 5 aprile ore 15.00

PRO VERCELLI – CARRARESE 
Giovedì 9 aprile ore 20.45

CARRARESE – JUVENTUS U23 
Sabato 18 aprile ore 15.00

PIANESE – CARRARESE
Domenica 26 aprile ore 17.30

