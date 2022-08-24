Twente-Fiorentina, i convocati viola e l’arbitro del ritorno

Sarà il signor Radu Marian Petrescu della federazione rumena a dirigere la sfida di ritorno dei play off di Conference League tra Twente e Fiorentina.
Convocati viola per Twente vs Fiorentina
1) AMRABAT Sofyan
2) BENASSI Marco
3) BIANCO Alessandro
4) BIRAGHI Cristiano
5) BONAVENTURA Giacomo
6) CEROFOLINI Michele (P)
7) CORDEIRO DOS SANTOS Domilson
8) DOS SANTOS DE PAULO Igor Julio
9) DUNCAN Joseph Alfred
10) GOLLINI Pierluigi (P)
11) GONZÁLEZ Nicolas Ivan
12) IKONE Nanitamo Jonathan
13) JOVIĆ Luka
14) KOUAME Christian Michael Kouakou
15) MALEH Youssef
16) MANDRAGORA Rolando
17) MARTÍNEZ QUARTA Lucas
18) MENDONÇA CABRAL Arthur
19) MILENKOVIĆ Nikola
20) NASTASIĆ Matija
21) RANIERI Luca
22) SAPONARA Riccardo
23) SOTTIL Riccardo
24) TERRACCIANO Pietro (P)
25) TERZIĆ Aleksa
26) VENUTI Lorenzo