Ecco gli orari delle gare dalla 6° giornata alla 1° di ritorno

La Lega Pro ha reso noto gli orari dalla 6° giornata di andata , fino alla 1° giornata di ritorno.
6° giornata S. DONATO TAVARNELLE – LUCCHESE domenica 2 ottobre ore 14.30.
7° giornata LUCCHESE – TORRES domenica 9 ottobre ore 17.30.
8° giornata RECANATESE – LUCCHESE domenica 16 ottobre ore 14.30.
9° giornata VIS PESARO – LUCCHESE mercoledì 19 ottobre ore 21.00.
10° giornata LUCCHESE – AQUILA MONTEVARCHI domenica 23 ottobre ore 17.30.
11° giornata ANCONA – LUCCHESE sabato 29 ottobre ore 17.30.
12° giornata LUCCHESE – ALESSANDRIA sabato 5 novembre ore 17.30.
13° giornata SIENA – LUCCHESE domenica 13 novembre ore 14.30.
14° giornata LUCCHESE – GUBBIO domenica 20 novembre ore 17.30.
15° giornata FERMANA – LUCCHESE sabato 26 novembre ore 17.30.
16° giornata LUCCHESE – CESENA martedì 29 novembre ore 21.00.
17° giornata VIRTUS ENTELLA – LUCCHESE sabato 3 dicembre ore 17.30.
18° giornata LUCCHESE – CARRARESE sabato 10 dicembre ore 17.30.
19° giornata OLBIA – LUCCHESE sabato 17 dicembre ore 17.30.
1° giornata ritorno LUCCHESE – REGGIANA venerdì 23 dicembre ore 17.30.
