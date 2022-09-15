Posted on by

Ecco gli orari delle gare dalla 6° giornata alla 1° di ritorno

La Lega Pro ha reso noto gli orari dalla 6° giornata di andata , fino alla 1° giornata di ritorno.

6° giornata S. DONATO TAVARNELLE – LUCCHESE domenica 2 ottobre ore 14.30.

7° giornata LUCCHESE – TORRES domenica 9 ottobre ore 17.30.

8° giornata RECANATESE – LUCCHESE  domenica 16 ottobre ore 14.30.

9° giornata VIS PESARO – LUCCHESE  mercoledì 19 ottobre ore 21.00.

10° giornata LUCCHESE – AQUILA MONTEVARCHI domenica 23 ottobre ore 17.30.

11° giornata ANCONA – LUCCHESE  sabato 29 ottobre ore 17.30.

12° giornata LUCCHESE – ALESSANDRIA  sabato 5 novembre ore 17.30.

13° giornata SIENA – LUCCHESE domenica 13 novembre ore 14.30.

14° giornata  LUCCHESE – GUBBIO domenica 20 novembre ore 17.30.

15° giornata FERMANA – LUCCHESE sabato 26 novembre ore 17.30.

16° giornata LUCCHESE – CESENA martedì 29 novembre ore 21.00.

17° giornata VIRTUS ENTELLA – LUCCHESE sabato 3 dicembre ore 17.30.

18° giornata LUCCHESE – CARRARESE sabato 10 dicembre ore 17.30.

19° giornata OLBIA – LUCCHESE sabato 17 dicembre ore 17.30.

1° giornata ritorno LUCCHESE – REGGIANA venerdì 23 dicembre ore 17.30.

